Disproportionate Assets Probe: ACS Officers Amass Wealth Beyond Legal Income

The two ACS officers who were detained yesterday were taken into custody by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on Saturday for further investigation into a disproportionate assets case. The tainted ACS officers are Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed and Masum Yusuf Ahmed.

Advertisment

According to sources, Masum Yusuf Ahmed, despite being a government officer, held a senior position at a reputed IT company in India. In February, he was suspended for violating Assam Service Rules. Meanwhile, Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed was transferred from Dalgaon Revenue Circle to Samaguri Revenue Circle by government order on January 9, 2025. However, challenging the transfer before completing two years at his previous posting, he approached the High Court. Subsequently, the CM’s Vigilance team conducted a raid at his government office in Dalgaon. While he later withdrew his case under government pressure, he had not joined his new posting.

Shocking Revelations in Disproportionate Assets Investigation

The investigations have uncovered massive unaccounted wealth linked to both ACS officers. As per information received, Tanvir reportedly possessed assets 197% beyond his known sources of income, while Masum's disproportionate assets stood at 182%.

Further, Tanvir had amassed immense wealth while serving in Dalgaon. He allegedly collected large sums of money from individuals for land registration processes. To facilitate these transactions, he employed a private driver and fourth-grade staff to handle collections. He was also found to have supported land brokers in exchange for hefty sums.

Masum, on the other hand, continued his employment at Infosys even after joining the Assam Civil Services (ACS) in 2019. Despite his government role as a Bajali Revenue Circle Officer, he accumulated vast wealth through allegedly illegal means. Reportedly, no land-related work was processed without accepting bribe under his supervision.

The CM's Special Vigilance Cell is expected to interrogate Tanvir Yusuf Ahmed’s wife, Ritimoni Das, also an ACS officer, regarding her involvement in the case. Das is the circle officer of the Sipajhar revenue circle in Mangaldoi. Yesterday, search operations were conducted at her rented accommodation in Mangaldoi.