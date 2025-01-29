Assam Excise Dept Secretary Arrested In Disproportionate Assets Case

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested Assam’s Excise Department secretary ACS Indreswar Kalita following raids at his Guwahati residence. The raid was part of a complaint registered with the anti-corruption cell over alleged disproportionate assets.

According to reports, the Vigilance Cell today raided his flat at Nirvana Apartment in Guwahati’s Sundarpur locality. Kalita has been accused of owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A complaint numbered 2/24 had been registered with the CM Vigilance Cell based on which the sleuths carried out the raid today. Kalita reportedly also owns land and other assets across the city in Beltola and Bhetapara.

Meanwhile, following his arrest, Kalita was taken for his medical examination, after which he was lodged at Panbazar police station.