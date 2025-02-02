Dr. Amal Ch Kataki Advocates for Cancer Prevention and Early Detection on World Cancer Day

On the occasion of World Cancer Day on February 4, Dr. Amal Ch. Kataki, former Director of BBCI, emphasized the importance of cancer prevention and early detection through public awareness and screening.

He stressed the need to educate people about the nine warning signs of cancer. In India, approximately 14 lakh new cancer cases are diagnosed annually. Tobacco use is one of the primary contributing factors to the disease.

In Assam, 48.2% of the population consumes tobacco, and tobacco-related cancers account for 51% of male cancers and 24% of female cancers in Urban Kamrup district. Tobacco contains harmful chemicals, such as acetone, DDT, arsenic, phenol, naphthalene, butane, and cadmium, all of which are known carcinogens.

Every year, about 13.5 lakh people in India die from tobacco-related diseases like cancer, stroke, heart disease, and chronic respiratory diseases. In addition, 52% of adults in India are exposed to secondhand smoke (SHS) at home, 26.7% at work, and 34.4% in public places. Alarmingly, 46.5% of children under 15, or about 17 crore children, are also exposed to SHS.

Despite the health risks, tobacco products continue to generate substantial revenue, with annual collections standing at approximately Rs 53,750 crore. Dr. Kataki also pointed out that betel nut contains aflatoxin, a Group 1 carcinogen according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Environmental pollution, indiscriminate use of fertilizers and pesticides, and unsafe air and water quality are also significant contributing factors to cancer.

Dr. Kataki further highlighted the importance of palliative care and praised the PM-JAY scheme for helping many patients access timely treatment. The establishment of several new cancer hospitals in Assam has made cancer care more accessible, affordable, and equitable for residents.

