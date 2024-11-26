Guwahati Robbers' Confessions Lead to Bigger Questions: How Far Does the Network Go?

A gang of seven miscreants, responsible for a series of robberies across Guwahati, Assam, and other regions, has been busted by the Latasil police in a breakthrough investigation on Tuesday. The gang’s operation, spanning multiple states, has revealed shocking details during police interrogation.

The robbery team, led by masterminds Abu Bakkar Siddiqui, Lokman Ali, and Sadek Ali, had meticulously planned their criminal activities. According to their explosive confession, Uber driver Joynal Abedin played a pivotal role in coordinating the robberies by calling the gang to Guwahati after conducting a recce. The members of the gang, coming from Dalgaon, Besimari, and Barpeta, travelled in a Bolero pick-up van owned by Saidul Rahman, which was used to ferry them to the target areas.

Around 9 to 10 pm, one of the gang members, Dilwar Khan, received the robbery team in a market area in the heart of Guwahati, where they proceeded to execute their plans. The gang, armed with weapons, got into Uber driver Joynal’s car and reached their target locations to commit the robbery.

The gang's confessions have revealed that they have committed over 15 robberies in Guwahati since January this year. These robberies include cases of murder, burglary, and dacoity, with each gang member having multiple criminal cases filed against them at various police stations.

What’s more alarming is the revelation that the gang's operations were not limited to Guwahati. Over the past four years, the group has admitted to carrying out robberies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, and Assam regions such as Hailakandi, Tezpur, and Karimganj. The police also uncovered that the gang has several other members operating in areas like Guwahati, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Bilasipara.

The Guwahati police have now intensified their search for several remaining members of the notorious gang, as more details about their network continue to emerge.