Drunk Driving Led to Guwahati Crash That Killed 23-Year-Old Woman: New Details Emerge

Fresh details have emerged in the fatal road accident near the Gauhati High Court that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman on Monday night.

According to police sources, the accident occurred at around 9.30 pm. The deceased, Neha Das, was travelling in a Maruti Alto along with four youths. Neha, a resident of Fatasil Ambari, was seated on the rear left seat of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said the car was being driven by one Kayum Saiyed, while the other occupants were Parbin Soni, Akshay Jalan and Omar Sayyed. Earlier in the evening, around 8.30 pm, the group had gathered at a tea stall named Chaa Sutta at Kumarpara Panchali, where they were reportedly playing Ludo. Kayum later arrived at the tea stall in the Alto and suggested that the group go for a drive towards Belle View in Uzan Bazar.

The group set off towards Belle View, but the journey ended in tragedy before they could even reach their destination. Sources said the car went out of control while attempting to avoid a rickshaw, crashing at high speed into roadside railings and an electric pole.

Neha Das sustained severe injuries to her head and face and died on the spot due to the impact.

Following the accident, locals reportedly confronted the driver at the scene. Meanwhile, Akshay Jalan, Omar Saiyed and Parbin Soni fled immediately after the crash. Cops from Panbazar Traffic Police reached the spot, recovered Neha’s body, seized the damaged vehicle and detained the driver, Kayum Saiyed.

Police later arrested Parbin Soni as well. However, Akshay Jalan and Omar Saiyed remain absconding, and a search operation is underway to trace them.

During questioning, Kayum Saiyed allegedly admitted before police that he had been driving at high speed under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Police also revealed that the vehicle involved in the crash belonged to one of Kayum’s friends, identified as Akash.

Further investigation is ongoing, and police said strict legal action will be taken based on the findings.

