Woman Killed in Guwahati Road Crash; Driver Detained, Two Flee

A young woman was killed on the spot in a road accident near the Gauhati High Court on Monday late night.

Advertisment

The incident took place in front of the official residence of the Chief Justice. According to sources, the car involved in the accident rammed into the road divider, leading to the fatal crash.

The deceased has been identified as Niha Das, a resident of the Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati.

Police said three youths were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. While the driver has been detained for questioning, two other occupants fled the scene immediately after the crash.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Also Read: Ambulance Driver Identified After Fatal Guwahati Accident; Likely to Surrender Today