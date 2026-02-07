ECI Team in Guwahati, to Hold Crucial Meet With DCs, SPs Tomorrow

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in five states and union territories across the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed over 1,400 officers as central observers. With Assam among the states heading to polls, an ECI team arrived in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to sources, the ECI team is on a two-day visit to Assam and will convene a crucial meeting tomorrow (February 8), regarding the upcoming polls. The team comprises senior officials, including Manish Garg, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Kumar and Bhanu Kumar Yatub.

The meeting tomorrow will be with the district commissioners and superintendents of police of every district of Assam, sources said.

ECI Briefs Central Observers

Notably, the ECI on Thursday organised briefing meetings for the general, police and expenditure observers ahead of deployment as central observers for legislative assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

According to the commission, over 1,400 officials, including 714 general observers, 233 police observers and 497 expenditure observers, were called for the briefing.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar addressed the observers, saying that they were selected to serve as beacons of the ECI. He said that the observers should strive to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the respective states. Kumar said that the presence of the observers will energise the entire election machinery across 824 constituencies where elections are fast approaching.