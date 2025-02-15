Brahmaputra Riverfront Project To Be Completed By April: Jayanta Mallabaruah

The construction of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project in Guwahati is progressing rapidly, aiming to transform the city's landscape and boost tourism. The project, undertaken by Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSL) under the Assam government, is expected to be completed and opened to the public this year.

Advertisment

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah confirmed that the work is advancing at a steady pace and is set to be completed by April. Speaking to reporters, he stated, "The Guwahati Riverfront beautification work is ongoing and will be completed by April. Once finished, Guwahati will emerge as a major tourist destination. We are developing two to three gardens near the river, along with other additions. Under the leadership of our Chief Minister, we are striving to position Assam as a key tourist hub, with several other beautification projects also in the pipeline."

The Brahmaputra Riverfront was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 20 last year. Stretching across six kilometers along the south bank of the Brahmaputra River, the project extends from Raj Bhavan to the famous Kamakhya Temple.

The development work includes the construction of a walkway, cycle track, and jogging track, along with additional infrastructure such as viewpoints, fountains, jetties, and ferry terminals. Once completed, the project is expected to redefine Guwahati’s identity by transforming the riverfront into a vibrant space with recreational activities for people of all age groups.