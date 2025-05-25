Extortion at Jalukbari Checkpost: Three Police Personnel Suspended

The Home Department has taken strict disciplinary action by suspending three police personnel posted at the Jalukbari police checkpost following allegations of extorting money from cattle and buffalo transporters.

The suspension includes Reserve Class Constable Shashi Sinha, Home Guard jawan Dharmeshwar Rajbanshi, and Reserve Class vehicle driver Dulal Das. The action comes after sustained media exposure highlighting the extortion practices targeting livestock transport vehicles in the area.

Authorities have assured the public that they are committed to ensuring transparency and accountability within the police force, and further investigations into the matter are underway.

Earlier this month, in a disturbing case that has rattled the region, Sub-Inspector Haidar Hussain of Gohpur Police Station was placed under reserve by Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Subhasish Baruah. This action follows serious allegations that Hussain subjected a young man, Pinku Bora of Kharani Jan village, to brutal torture.

According to reports, the victim was subjected to inhumane treatment inside a restroom by the police officer, who allegedly abused his authority to carry out the assault. The case surfaced after extensive media coverage triggered widespread public outrage, particularly across the Biswanath district.

Reacting swiftly to the growing demands for justice, SP Baruah ordered the immediate suspension of Hussain and appointed Gohpur Circle Officer Pranjit Lahkar to lead the investigation. Authorities have assured a thorough inquiry to ensure accountability.

