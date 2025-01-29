Farewell Parade Marks End of GP Singh’s Tenure as Assam DGP

A solemn farewell parade was held at the 4th APBN Ground in Guwahati's Kahilipara on Wednesday, marking the end of the tenure of outgoing Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

The parade was graced by the interim DGP Harmeet Singh, Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, along with other senior Assam police officials.

GP Singh, before the parade, paid his respects at the Shaheed Smarak, offering a tribute to the martyrs who had made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the state.

He expressed deep gratitude towards the people of Assam, acknowledging their support throughout his tenure. Speaking at the ceremonial parade, he said, "I extend my respects to the people of Assam. I am thankful for the wonderful environment I’ve received today during the parade."

Singh also thanked the junior and senior officials of the Assam Police. Reflecting on his career, he mentioned, "I will be leaving Assam this evening. I will offer my prayers to Maa Kamakhya today. I thank my two daughters and my wife."

He also paid tribute to his parents and various prominent figures, stating, "I pay my respects to my parents. I remember Hiteshwar Saikia, Tarun Gogoi, Bhumidhar Barman, and Sarbananda Sonowal."

Thanking the Assam Chief Minister for his support, GP Singh said, "I extend special thanks to the Chief Minister, who made me DGP. He called me last night to inquire about me."

He further thanked the media, acknowledging their fair coverage stating that the Assam media never criticized him nor did he face any harassment.

Singh emphasized the importance of discipline and health in leadership, saying, "A police officer should always first be a good person, then a police officer. Only then will he be able to fulfil his duties. Health should be given priority."