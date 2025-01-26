GP Singh Bids Emotional Farewell on His Last Republic Day as Assam Police Director General

On his final Republic Day as Director General of Assam Police, GP Singh became emotional as he reflected on his 24 years of dedicated service to the state.

Singh, who first participated in the Republic Day celebrations in Khanapara in 2000, recalled the memories of that day which have stayed with him throughout his career.

“I participated in the Republic Day celebrations at the Khanapara in the year 2000 when Lieutenant General Srinivas Kumar Sinha was the Governor of Assam. I was the Commissioner of Police and was standing beside him. It's been a great 24-year journey of mine. Probably, this will be my last participation here in Assam’s central function. This has been a very emotional journey of mine serving the people of Assam,” Singh shared with the media.

Singh also expressed deep gratitude towards the Assam Police and the people of the state for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout his tenure.

Overcome with emotion, he concluded his remarks by saying, "I have nothing more to say." As he bids farewell, Singh is ready to embark on a new chapter of his journey after an impactful career in Assam.

