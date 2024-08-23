Victor Das In Trouble Again; FIR Filed In North Guwahati

After cutting a sorry figure, Victor Das finds himself in trouble again. An FIR was filed in North Guwahati by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker against him on Friday for alleged use of profanity towards Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.
In the FIR, the complainant urged immediate arrest of Victor Das and appropriate action against him.
Notably, Das appeared in a video posted on social media wearing a Muslim skull cap and targetted the Assam Chief Minister. "Today Victor Das has had to become Victor Khan due to this BJP government that preaches Hindutva and saffron colour," he said.
"You see me wearing this cap today. Your Himanta Biswa Sarma once wore this cap for his selfish gains. I don't have any motive or any political ambitions," Das said.
Victor Das, who claims to be private tutor and takes online classes, has a follower base on social media which he refers to as 'Victor Sena'. He first came to prominence in 2022 after alleging irregularities in the direct recruitment examinations in Assam. He was then arrested for "spreading rumours".
While his allegations led to the opposition holding the matter against the government, he was booked by Assam Police under sections 120B, 153, 153A, 384 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Victor was accused of "spreading rumours and indulging in a conspiracy to foment discord between various sections of society over selection to government posts". He was subsequently suspended by the state education department.
Last month, Victor Das courted trouble after attacking Dadara Police Station in-charge Arjun Talukdar in Assam's Kamrup district causing injuries. A video of the police operation at his house surfaced showing Victor arguing with the officials and hurling abuses at them.