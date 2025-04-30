Ganja Worth Lakhs Seized at Guwahati Railway Station; Four Peddlers Arrested

In a significant drug bust, the Guwahati Government Railway Police (GRPS) on Tuesday recovered 44 packets of suspected cannabis (ganja) weighing approximately 65.5 kilograms from four alleged drug peddlers at platform number 1 of the Guwahati Railway Station. The operation was based on a confidential tip-off and targeted Train No. 12423 DN, the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express.

The accused individuals had reportedly boarded the train from Dimapur Railway Station with the contraband, intending to transport it to the national capital. Acting swiftly on the intelligence input, the GRPS team conducted a thorough search upon the train's arrival in Guwahati, leading to the seizure of the narcotics and apprehension of the suspects.

Those arrested have been identified as Nongthombam Landson Singh (22) from Wankhei Yumlembam Leikei, Imphal East; Raireikhan Tungshang (25) from Langdang village in Ukhrul district; James Kamei (25) from Namdulong, Imphal East; and Pukhrambam Kanta Singh (24) from Waheng Khumar Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district. All four hail from the state of Manipur and are currently in police custody.

Legal proceedings under the appropriate sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been initiated. Authorities are investigating the broader network involved in this attempted drug trafficking operation.

