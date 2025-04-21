Guwahati Police Seize Over 11 Kg of Ganja, Two Held

Hatigaon Police apprehended two individuals and seized over 11 kilograms of ganja from a rented house in the Balijan Path area of Guwahati on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Hatigaon Police Station launched a search operation at the rented premises. The raid led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of cannabis and the apprehension of two accused persons, both residents of Kahikuchi village in Barpeta district.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Mahibul Hoque (29) and Shah Jamal (28). Both are from Barpeta, Assam, and are believed to be part of a wider network involved in narcotics distribution.

During the operation, police recovered three bags containing ganja: a white polythene bag marked P-1 weighing 4.944 kg, another white polythene bag marked P-2 weighing 4.386 kg, and a black polythene bag marked P-3 weighing 2.322 kg. In addition to the narcotics, an Oppo A59 5G mobile phone was also seized from the scene.

The total quantity of ganja recovered in the operation stands at 11.652 kilograms. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to identify other individuals linked to the racket.