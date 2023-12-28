Gas Pipeline Blast At Guwahati's Chandrapur Leaves 3 Injured

Ruing the damage caused to his autorickshaw in an explosion at the ongoing gas pipeline project in Guwahati's Chandrapur on Thursday, the driver said that he was thrown off after being hit by a dangling pipe from a compressor.
The autorickshaw driver, who was also injured in the incident, said that he was talking to a person on the side of the road when there was a sudden and loud explosion at the gas pipeline project as a result of which he, along with others sustained injuries.
The authorities, people who were at the project site overseeing the work, made a run for it soon after the explosion, added the victim autorickshaw driver.
Shocking scenes unfolded in the aftermath of the suspected gas pipeline explosion right on the main road at Magazine Chariali in the Chandrapur area which falls on the outskirts of Guwahati today. A woman along with two men were injured in the incident, of whom, the woman is said to be in a serious condition.
As a result of the gas pipeline explosion, a four-wheeler along with the autorickshaw picked up heavy damages.
The injured people were identified as Raju Kalita, Debajit Sharma and the woman Rina Taid, who sustained grave injuries in the gas pipeline explosion.
According to the information received, the injured woman was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). It has been revealed that a firm named Purbanchal Gas Company had undertaken the gas pipeline project in the area.
Sources said that the blast took place during a test when water was flown through the pipeline. Noonmati Police soon reached the spot and took stock of the matter.
Meanwhile, the two men including the autorickshaw driver who were injured in the explosion, reached the Dispur Police Station after they were rescued by the officials following the gas pipeline blast. They were then sent for first aid and required medical attention.
Further details are awaited.