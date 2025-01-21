AJP's Jagadish Bhuyan Calls for Action on Corruption Linked to Mining

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan addressing the press on January 21, voiced strong concerns about the state’s ever-growing list of unresolved issues, accusing the government of shifting attention from one problem to another, preventing any meaningful solutions. Bhuyan’s remarks came at a time when illegal rat hole mining is drawing significant attention across Assam, with the issue now reaching boiling point.

"Assam is plagued by endless problems. Just when one fades, another emerges, diverting the people's attention. Issues that once ignited heated debates are often forgotten, with no logical conclusion in sight. This has left many questioning the effectiveness of our leadership," Bhuyan said, highlighting the growing public disillusionment.

A central focus of the press conference was the urgent and controversial issue of illegal rat hole mining, a matter that has gripped public attention due to its serious environmental and social implications. Bhuyan emphasized the failure of the state to address this pressing concern effectively.

"The illegal rat hole mining issue is too important to be brushed aside. Unless we reach a logical conclusion, we are committed to pushing for a resolution, as it continues to affect the lives of many," Bhuyan stated.

Bhuyan also criticized the government for its lack of response to questions raised by AJP on the matter. He revealed that the party had taken significant steps to escalate the issue by preparing a memorial letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with copies also addressed to the Coal Minister, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging the issue to be raised in Parliament. Additionally, the party is sending another letter to the Governor, further highlighting the failure of the state government to address the concerns raised since January 7.

The AJP leader took a firm stance against the government's decision to close illegal coal mines within seven days, as reported in the news. Bhuyan argued that illegal mining operations could be shut down swiftly, citing the state’s failure to act promptly in the past.

"If any illegal activity is detected, it doesn’t take seven days but can be shut down in 12 hours," he remarked, adding that the government’s sudden admission of illegal mining operations had been long overdue.

The AJP is now demanding that all individuals involved in illegal mining, including government officials, be brought to justice.

"We have evidence that some individuals linked to this scandal are receiving protection from the government. Our demand is that their security be revoked immediately, and a thorough investigation be conducted to identify those responsible for providing this protection," Bhuyan asserted.

Further intensifying his criticism, Bhuyan challenged the Chief Minister’s claim that there had been no mining in Dima Hasao for the past 12 years. Referring to an official CAG report, Bhuyan pointed out that the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC) had sold substantial quantities of coal from the region between 2017 and 2022.

"According to the Chief Minister, these are abandoned mines, yet the data clearly shows that coal has been sold from this area over the past several years. If these mines were truly abandoned, where did this coal come from?" Bhuyan questioned.

He called for an independent investigation into the discrepancies between the government’s claims and the findings in the CAG report.

"If someone misled the Chief Minister with false information about abandoned mines, strict action must be taken against them. However, if the Chief Minister himself presented fake data to the public, he must be held accountable," Bhuyan concluded.

As the illegal mining issue continues to escalate, Bhuyan’s words underscore the growing frustration among the people of Assam. His call for transparency, accountability, and a thorough investigation into the ongoing crisis has sparked further debate on the state government’s handling of one of the region’s most pressing problems. With pressure mounting from all sides, the spotlight is now firmly on the government’s response to these grave concerns.