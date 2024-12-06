APSC Scam: HC Directs Assam Govt to Submit BK Sharma Commission Report

The Assam Government has been directed to submit Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma's report on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam in the high court, reports said.

This directive to the state government was issued by the Gauhati High Court while hearing a case filed by two suspended tax officers. As per reports, the two suspended officers Priyanka Deka and Jayanta Doley had challenged their suspension orders and filed a case at the high court.

The High Court, taking cognizance of the matter, instructed the government to present the report. The case revolves around allegations linked to the infamous APSC scam, with the suspended tax officials seeking judicial relief against their suspension.

Last month, a total of 14 individuals accused of the APSC scam were granted bail. As per sources, a special judge's court granted bail to the 14 accused whose names were independently included in the charge sheet. According to information received, all 14 accused are Nandini Kakoti, Rituraj Doley, Nilanjal Gogoi, Dipankar Dutta Lahkar, Dhiraj Kumar Jain, Swaroop Bhattacharya, Bikash Sarma, Chakradhar Deka, Bichitra Gopal Nath, Jagdish Brahma, Faruk Ahmed, Aniljyoti Das, Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, and Hitesh Majumdar.