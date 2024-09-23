Gauhati HC Revisits Jinki Mili's Bail After Assam Govt's Appeal

The Gauhati High Court undertook a hearing on Monday over rejecting the interim bail of Jinki Mili, the sister-in-law of trading scam accused actor-influencer Sumi Borah after the Assam government's appeal. Mili, a co-accused in the case, had been granted bail after the additional public prosecutor representing the government allegedly showed laxity in the case.
The state government approached the court last week seeking the quashing of Jinki Mili's interim bail. Based on the plea, the high court undertook a hearing today where the government's representatives presented their arguments.
In response, the advocate representing Jinki Mili sought time to respond to the government. The court posted the matter for next hearing on September 26.
Notably, the Gauhati High Court had granted interim bail to Jinki Mili on September 23 after which the state government moved to file an interlocutory application to reject her bail. The role of additional public prosecutor Bidyut Bikash Gogoi had come to the fore, who allegedly showed laxity in handling the matter.
As per reports, important documents related to the bail plea were kept away from public prosecutor Makhan Phukan which led to him missing the hearing in which Jinki Mili's bail plea was accepted.
Bidyut Bikash Gogoi and two assistants — Brajen Kumar Das and Arup Kumar Deka — at the office of the public prosecutor were relieved from duty in the wake of Mili's bail.
Jinki Mili was arrested after Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah's arrest and subsequent remand to police custody in the multicrore scam orchestrated by a 22-year-old Assam youth named Bishal Phukan.
Borah, an actor-influencer, had close ties to Bishal Phukan and is accused of being an accomplice to his illicit schemes. Phukan has been charged with running a Rs 2,200 crore scam by luring people with the promise of fixed returns on stock market investments.