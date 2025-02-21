Gauhati HC Snubs Assam Govt’s Bid to Sack Tainted APSC Officers

In a major embarrassment for the Assam government, the division bench of the Gauhati High Court has outrightly rejected its plea to sack APSC officers accused of clearing the exam through fraudulent means. The verdict exposes the government’s repeated legal missteps and raises serious questions about its handling of the APSC scam.

Despite being dismissed earlier over corruption allegations, the officers successfully clawed back their jobs due to procedural lapses by the government. A single-judge bench had previously stayed their termination, citing flaws in the dismissal process. The government then rushed to the division bench, hoping for a reversal—but on Thursday, the court dismissed its appeal, effectively sealing the officers’ reinstatement.

The ruling underscores yet another botched legal battle by the Assam government, which failed to file a proper affidavit on time, weakening its own case.

