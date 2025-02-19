Assam: Final 4 Bodies Recovered From Flooded Umrangso Mine

The grueling 44-day-long rescue operation at the flooded coal mine in Tin Kilo, Umrangso, came to a close on Wednesday, February 19, with the recovery of the remaining four bodies. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army successfully retrieved the bodies, bringing the total count to nine—the number of miners who were trapped in the illegal rat-hole mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Confirming the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on social media: "Today, the dewatering of the Umrangso mines was completed to a level where retrieval operations could be launched. The mortal remains of the remaining five miners have been recovered and brought up from the mine shaft. The process to identify the remains has been initiated."

The disaster first came to light on January 6 when reports surfaced that nine miners had become trapped in the illegal mine. From the outset, the rescue mission was hampered by heavy rainfall, fluctuating toxic water levels, and the region’s treacherous terrain. Search teams had to pump out massive amounts of water before accessing the mine shaft, a painstaking process that prolonged the operation.

Earlier in the day, Assam’s Minister of Mines & Minerals, Kaushik Rai, confirmed the latest recovery. "One more decomposed body was recovered by the rescue teams today," he said, adding that identification procedures were underway. A District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) official had also reported spotting a body floating inside the mine, raising hopes for a breakthrough.

The tragedy has once again cast a harsh spotlight on the perils of illegal rat-hole mining, a practice that continues to thrive despite repeated crackdowns. The Gauhati High Court, taking suo-motu cognizance of the incident, directed multiple respondents—including the state government and autonomous councils—to submit detailed affidavits outlining steps taken to curb illegal mining.

During a February 7 hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam reviewed an affidavit submitted by Assam’s Advocate General D. Saikia on behalf of the government and the Directorate of Geology and Mining. However, the court deemed it only a preliminary response and instructed the authorities to file a comprehensive report on future preventive measures.

In the wake of the disaster, the Assam government has extended financial assistance to the bereaved families. On January 18, Minister Kaushik Rai personally handed over ex-gratia cheques to the families of both the deceased miners and those still trapped.