Gauhati High Court Quashes Eviction Notices, Declares Them Legally Invalid

In a significant judgment, the Gauhati High Court (HC) has provided major relief to hundreds of families who had received eviction notices from the Forest Department, declaring that the notices issued were not in accordance with legal procedures, thereby quashing them. with the law.

The court stated that the eviction notices served to several residents in parts of Katabari, Kalapani, and Maligaon were procedurally invalid and could not be enforced in their current form. By quashing the notices, the court has extended crucial support to nearly 1,000 affected families who were under the threat of displacement.

However, the High Court clarified that the government may issue fresh eviction notices in the future, if required, but only after ensuring full compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Court and the High Court itself.

This order has brought a sense of temporary relief and hope to the families, many of whom have been living in fear of eviction for months. The ruling reinforces the importance of following due process and maintaining transparency in all eviction proceedings initiated by the authorities.

