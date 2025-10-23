Gauhati HC Issues Stay on Behali Eviction Drive in Biswanath District

The Gauhati High Court has issued a stay order on October 21, temporarily halting the planned eviction drive in Behali, Biswanath district, which was scheduled to be carried out in the areas of Namapara, Palakta, and other localities of Nijbaghmari under the Behali Assembly constituency.

Earlier, on August 21, the Biswanath district administration had served eviction notices to 433 families residing in the Nijbaghmari Namapara and Palakta areas. The administration had prepared to carry out the eviction across 265 bigha, 3 katha, and 15 lecha of land in the region.

The drive specifically targeted plots in Behali's Baghmara Mouza, Dag Nos. 189 (VGR) and 203 (VGR). Following an application submitted by 75 affected families, the High Court intervened for the first time and issued a stay order to prevent the evictions from taking place.

Despite the district administration preparing once again to conduct the eviction in the same areas, the Guwahati High Court on October 21 reaffirmed its stay order, halting all eviction activities for the time being.

