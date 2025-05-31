Gauhati University Team Discovers New Cave Fish in Meghalaya Depths

In a landmark achievement for biodiversity research in Northeast India, a team from Gauhati University, led by Dr. Kangkan Sarma, has discovered a new species of cave-dwelling fish in the limestone caves of Meghalaya. The newly identified species, named Schistura densiclava, marks the ninth such discovery by Dr. Sarma’s team and underscores their pioneering role in exploring the region’s hidden subterranean ecosystems.

The discovery was made in collaboration with researchers from Lady Keane College, Shillong, and the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), Lucknow. Found several hundred metres underground in pitch-dark cave systems, Schistura densiclava exemplifies the adaptability of life in extreme environments. The team faced harsh terrain and complex cave structures, navigating some of the estimated 1,500 to 1,700 limestone and sandstone caves located in Meghalaya’s remote forested areas.

The BBC has also featured the discovery, highlighting the challenging conditions the researchers endured to document the new species. Their report has helped draw wider attention to the scientific significance of this finding and the potential for further biodiversity discoveries in the region’s largely unexplored cave systems.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma congratulated Dr. Sarma and his team, commending their efforts in “shining a light on the hidden biodiversity” of the state. The discovery has sparked regional pride and brought global recognition to Meghalaya’s ecological richness.

Schistura densiclava is a small, elusive loach that has evolved distinct physiological adaptations to survive in total darkness. Its unique features were identified through detailed taxonomic analysis, confirming it as a new species. The fish’s discovery contributes significantly to the growing catalogue of Meghalaya’s rich and often overlooked biodiversity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, said, “This discovery is a matter of immense pride for the university and reflects our commitment to advancing scientific knowledge through rigorous research. The team’s dedication is both inspiring and a benchmark for academic excellence.”

Dr. Kangkan Sarma, reflecting on the significance of the find, said, “Discovering Schistura densiclava in such a challenging environment is a testament to the resilience of nature and the determination of our team. Each new species we uncover fuels our passion and deepens our understanding of these complex ecosystems.”

The Gauhati University research team has now discovered a total of nine cave-dwelling fish species in Meghalaya, establishing itself as a leader in the study of subterranean aquatic biodiversity. Their ongoing collaborations with national institutes like the ICAR-NBFGR continue to ensure scientific rigour and accuracy in species documentation and classification.

With this latest breakthrough, experts believe the caves of Meghalaya may still hold many more biological secrets, waiting to be unearthed by dedicated exploration and scientific inquiry.

