PM-Led Cabinet Clears ₹22,864 Cr Shillong–Silchar Greenfield Highway Project

In a major infrastructure push for the Northeast, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development, maintenance, and management of a 166.80 km access-controlled Greenfield highway from Mawlyngkhung near Shillong in Meghalaya to Panchgram near Silchar in Assam. The high-speed corridor will be constructed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode at a total capital cost of ₹22,864 crore.

Of the total stretch, 144.80 km lies in Meghalaya and 22 km in Assam.

The proposed Greenfield National Highway 06 project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Guwahati and Silchar, with further linkages to the states of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and the Barak Valley region. Officials stated that the corridor would drastically reduce travel time and distance, boosting logistics efficiency in the region.

The alignment will traverse key Meghalaya districts- Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills, before entering Assam’s Cachar district. The corridor will also help decongest the existing NH-06 and bolster the region's transport infrastructure in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Highlighting the economic benefits, the government said the project will spur industrial growth, particularly in Meghalaya’s cement and coal-rich areas. It will also enhance tourist connectivity, linking major airports in Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar, while offering improved access to scenic destinations across the Northeast.

Once completed, the Shillong–Silchar corridor will serve as a vital link between major Northeastern cities including Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl, and Agartala. The highway is expected to generate employment opportunities and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region, aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The corridor’s alignment integrates with several national highways, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, and NH-37, ensuring seamless regional connectivity across key locations such as Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khliehriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, and Kalain.

