Gauhati University Achieves Global Recognition, Ranks 48th Among Indian Institutions

Gauhati University, the oldest university in Northeast India, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a place in the global rankings of the 2025 Times Higher Education list. The university has risen to the 48th position among Indian higher education institutions, a significant milestone that reflects its academic excellence.

This achievement follows the successful completion of the university’s 23rd convocation, marking a moment of pride for the institution. The Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, expressed that this success is a result of the collective hard work and dedication of the university's faculty, staff, and both former and current students.

Looking ahead, the university is preparing to launch the G-U-TERI Centre for Himalayan Studies in collaboration with TERI and NIELIT, aimed at improving educational standards. Additionally, a project focusing on upcoming opportunities in the semiconductor sector (SEMICONDUCTOR) is set to be initiated, aiming to make students in Assam competitive in future job markets.

Dr. Mahanta also extended heartfelt thanks to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his valuable role in supporting the university's growth and development.