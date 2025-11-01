Gauhati University Youth Fest 2025 Kicks Off with Students Paying Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Gauhati University’s 2025 Inter-College Youth Festival commenced with a vibrant cultural procession, showcasing the talent and creativity of students from colleges across Assam. Dressed in traditional and thematic attire, the students highlighted Assam’s rich cultural heritage while celebrating youth talent and creativity.

The festival also paid tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg, who had earlier participated in the university’s youth festival, winning a gold medal for his singing performance and paving the way for his illustrious musical journey. To honour his legacy, the university organised a special music competition dedicated to Zubeen Garg alongside other events this year.

Students actively participated in the festival’s cultural rally, representing various colleges under Gauhati University from different parts of Guwahati and Assam. Many students paid special tribute to Zubeen Garg by dressing up as the singer, recreating different phases and iconic moments of his life as human statues, and participating in the rally competition.

Students from various colleges affiliated with Gauhati University, representing different regions of Guwahati and Assam, took part in the cultural parade, donning traditional attire that reflects their distinct heritage. The festival served as a vibrant platform not only to showcase Assam’s cultural diversity but also to celebrate the creativity, dedication, and artistic talent of its youth.

Also Read: Gauhati University Students Block NH in Jalukbari Demanding Justice for Zubeen