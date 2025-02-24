Gitashree Tamuly Breaks Silence, Demands Inquiry into Allegations

Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks in the state assembly regarding her appointment at B. Barooah College, Gitashree Tamuly has formally sought an investigation into the recruitment process. She has submitted an appeal through the Director of Higher Education, urging the Chief Minister to initiate a probe into the matter.

“I have sent a formal request to the Hon’ble Chief Minister through the Director of Higher Education, seeking an inquiry into the entire recruitment process. Until I receive an official response or clarification, I have no option but to wait with patience. As a teacher and a government employee, I am bound to remain in this state of uncertainty,” Tamuly stated.

Amid the controversy, she acknowledged the overwhelming support she has received from well-wishers, former and current students, academicians, and members of the intellectual community. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to those who have stood by me. I firmly believe that I did not resort to any dishonest means to secure my appointment at B. Barooah College,” she asserted.

Her Social Media post: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19tceJGBb9/?mibextid=WC7FNe

Tamuly also questioned the timing of the allegations, highlighting that the appointment in question took place 14 years ago. “Since the Hon’ble Chief Minister himself—who was also the Education Minister at the time—has now raised concerns over this recruitment, a fair and proper investigation is necessary. I, too, want to know whether any irregularities occurred during my appointment as per the rules in place at that time. If so, why were no legal steps taken then? Why am I now being used as a pawn in this political game?” she asked.

Dismissing any political affiliations, she maintained that she stands only as an individual facing allegations. “I am the accused—but what is my crime? I will wait for that answer, even if it takes a lifetime. Today, I am here. Tomorrow, I may not be. But for me, truth is not a convenient phrase to be thrown around in political battles and forgotten the next day,” she concluded.