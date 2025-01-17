BTR's Education Issues Discussed In Key Ranoj Pegu-ABSU Meet

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday discussed several educational issues in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) including the construction of Bodo medium schools outside the region during a meeting with the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and the Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Janata Bhawan.

The key highlights from the discussion included conducting a special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam for Bodo medium, provincialization of schools and colleges, upgrading high schools to higher secondary schools, establishing 35 new Bodo medium Model Schools in BTR, recruitment of Bodo medium teachers and the establishment of Bodoland University’s Udalguri campus.

“The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing these provisions in the near future,” Pegu said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, ABSU president Dipen Boro spoke after the meeting saying that several important decisions were taken, while some details still need to be ironed out. He said, “Out of 101 Bodo medium high schools, 54 will be upgraded with post-creation and appointments. 35 new Bodo medium Model Schools will be established like tea garden Model Schools. Regarding school provincialization, some details need to be ironed out.”

“Bodoland University’s Udalguri campus will be established with post-creation and appointment. We demanded the appointment of Academic Officers at Assam State School Education Board regarding which an advertisement will be released within three days. We also demanded lecturers at SCERT and they have created an Assistant Director post,” Boro added.

The ABSU president further said, “Some other decisions include our demand for appointment of officials to the Textbook Production and Publication Corporation regarding which they talked about upgrading the existing officials. We hope the government will soon discuss and take action on the remaining issues.”