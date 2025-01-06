GMC Raids Multiple Hotels in Lastgate Over Hygiene Violations and Unlawful Beef Sales

In a recent crackdown, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted raids at several hotels located in the Lastgate area of the city, including Hotel Bishmilla, Hotel Aziz, and Ahmadia Hotel.

The operation was launched in response to concerns over unsanitary cooking practices and illegal activities at these establishments.

Sources indicate that the hotels were operating without proper licenses and were found to be openly selling beef, violating the city’s regulations. The GMC officials acted swiftly, sealing the hotels for their failure to comply with hygiene standards and legal requirements.

"This action is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain food safety and public health standards across the city. The hotels were found in direct violation of our regulations, and necessary measures have been taken," stated a GMC official.

The raids have drawn attention to the issue of unregulated food practices in some areas of the city, with local residents expressing their concern over such illegal operations.

As investigations continue, the GMC is expected to take further steps to ensure that all establishments comply with food safety and licensing laws.

