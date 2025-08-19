GMCH Faces Scrutiny: Bhangagarh Police Detain Staff After NICU Fatality

Following the death of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bhangagarh Police, acting on the directive of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have detained and are questioning several hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, and other NICU employees.

The investigation, led by DCP Mrinal Deka, involves collecting CCTV footage from the NICU and questioning employees alleged to have extorted money from parents. According to victims, some staff collected ₹500–₹1000 from families under the pretext of providing “trolley pullers” or other services such as tea for staff.

Police have so far **detained 11 staff members—8 men and 3 women—**who were allegedly collecting unauthorized payments. The hospital staff’s actions were first reported to the Chief Minister by the newborn’s father, Utpal Bordoloi, prompting immediate police action.

Bordoloi told media that he arrived at GMCH at 6:15 AM and found his newborn bleeding after a fall from the NICU bed. He alleged that staff falsely told him the baby had jaundice and infection, though the medical report did not confirm jaundice. Bordoloi named Dr. Puja Saikia and other NICU staff in the complaint.

GMCH Principal’s Statement

Earlier on Monday, GMCH Principal Dr. Achyut Ch. Baishya said he received the information early in the morning. The deceased infant, born to Smrita Deka of Noonmati, had been admitted to the NICU for treatment of jaundice. During routine checks, hospital staff found that two infants had fallen from their beds. One of them was discovered hanging from a phototherapy bed and tragically lost its life.

“This is the first such incident at GMCH,” Dr. Baishya said, adding that an internal probe is underway. CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain how the lapse occurred.

Admitting to systemic challenges, the Principal acknowledged that although the NICU has a capacity of 80 infants, overcrowding often compels doctors to accommodate two or even three babies in one bed.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, Dr. Baishya assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated. However, drawing an analogy to accidents in transport, he remarked, “Just because accidents happen with cars or planes, it doesn’t mean people stop using them. Similarly, this incident does not mean the hospital is unsafe. GMCH continues to remain a safe and trusted place for patients.”

Chief Minister’s Response

The Chief Minister assured the family of a full investigation and has directed a three-member committee to probe the incident. CM Sarma also announced that a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) will be issued to ensure no phototherapy equipment holds more than one child at a time. The nurse on duty has been suspended.

“The newborn’s death resulted from GMCH’s negligence,” the CM said, describing the incident as both a human error and an inexcusable offense. He added that any staff found mistreating patients will face strict disciplinary action. Two other infants involved in the incident are reported to be healthy and have been discharged.

The father of the deceased newborn expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s swift action, as well as the prompt response by Bhangagarh Police.

