Guwahati: 14-Year-Old Drowns In Brahmaputra, Body Found

The body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered after he drowned in the Brahmaputra River on Thursday. The minor had reportedly gone for a bath and was washed away.

Amit Chauhan, a resident of Birubari locality in Guwahati, had gone for a bath with a friend at around 1:30 pm today. He had his school bag with other items on him at the time, reports stated.

Soon after the incident, SDRF and NDRF teams were deployed to search and rescue the child. However, his body was recovered later in the day near the Sukreswar Ghat in Guwahati.

This follows a recent incident in which a man drowned in the Brahmaputra River while taking a ritualistic bath ahead of idol immersion. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 3 after Diwali celebrations. As per reports, he had, along with a group gone to immerse the idol of Goddess Kali, when he went for a bath.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Manipuri Basti in Guwahati. Two others, who were washed away, were rescued by the NDRF.

