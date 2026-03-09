"Gaurav Gogoi Treats Party Workers Like Dogs": Kandarpa Kalita Quits Congress

The Assam Congress has faced yet another defection on Monday as Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Kandarpa Kalita announced his resignation from the party during a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club.

Kalita said he formally submitted his resignation at the APCC office today morning. He stated that he had joined the Congress in 2006, but decided to step down after becoming dissatisfied with the party’s internal functioning.

Explaining his decision, Kalita strongly hit out at APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that the party’s functioning has deteriorated under his leadership. According to Kalita, since Gogoi became the state president, many grassroots workers and senior leaders have been ignored and treated with disrespect.

Kalita alleged that Gogoi behaves arrogantly and remains disconnected from ordinary party workers. He claimed that Gogoi does not respond to phone calls from party workers and does not listen to their concerns.

“This decision to quit has not been easy for me. However, after deep thought and observation of the present functioning of the party, I feel compelled to step down,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

Using harsh words against the APCC chief, Kalita said that no self-respecting Assamese person would want to remain in the Congress under the present leadership. He also alleged that even elected representatives have been humiliated. Referring to Congress leader Zakir Hussain Sikdar, Kalita claimed that Gogoi had made him wait outside his house veranda despite being a public representative.

Kalita further alleged that ordinary party workers are “treated like dogs” when they visit the residence of the APCC president.

The former Congress leader said he had sought a party ticket from the Sipajhar constituency, but did not receive it, alleging that the process of ticket distribution within the party lacks transparency.

Kalita also accused senior Congress leader and MP Rakibul Hussain of weakening the party in Assam and claimed the Congress would face a tough challenge in several constituencies, including Jorhat.

Kalita also mentioned that when Bhupen Bora was the state Congress president, the salaries of party employees had been increased. However, he alleged that after Gaurav Gogoi became the president, no such salary revision had taken place for party staff.

He further stated that Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi would have been a more suitable choice for the role of APCC president.

Moreover, Kalita has still not clarified which political party he will join next and said he would announce his future political move later.

