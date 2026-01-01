Guwahati's LGBI Airport Records 7 Million Passenger Footfall in 2025

The Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati recorded a strong surge in passenger and cargo movement in 2025, reflecting the growing demand for air travel and connectivity in the Northeast.
According to a statement issued by the airport operator, the Guwahati airport handled over seven million passengers during the year. Of these, more than 6.9 million were domestic travellers, while international passenger numbers also saw a steady rise. The airport recorded over 45,000 international arrivals and a similar number of departures, highlighting increased overseas travel from the region.
The airport also posted impressive figures in cargo operations. In December alone, a large volume of perishable goods was handled, marking a new high for the cargo terminal. December also saw the highest-ever monthly cargo movement, along with a record single-day cargo load, pointing to the airport’s growing importance as a logistics hub in the Northeast.
Passenger movement peaked on October 5, when the airport managed more than 22,000 travellers in a single day, including transit passengers. Airport officials said this was made possible due to continuous upgrades and better facilities that allowed smoother handling of increased footfall.
International connectivity from Guwahati expanded further in 2025 with the launch of direct flights to Paro, Bangkok and Singapore. These new routes significantly boosted international travel and aircraft movements at the airport. During the year, the airport handled over 47,000 domestic flights and around 1,000 international flights.
Cargo operations also witnessed notable growth, with close to 33,000 metric tonnes of goods handled over the year. Officials said this growth underlines Guwahati airport’s rising role as a key cargo and trade gateway for the region.
Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited through Guwahati International Airport Limited, the airport continues to focus on improving passenger experience and strengthening connectivity. The airport operates under a public-private partnership with the Airports Authority of India.
With rising passenger numbers, expanding routes and growing cargo volumes, Guwahati airport is steadily reinforcing its position as a major gateway to Northeast India.
