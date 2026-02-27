Guwahati: Complaint Against Political Ads Defacing Public Infrastructure

A Guwahati resident has approached the Assam State Election Commission alleging unauthorised political posters being put up on public infrastructure as the Assam Assembly elections draw closer. The complaint was filed by Suhan Mallick, a student, who flagged what he described as growing defacement of public spaces in the city amid heightened political activity.

Mallick alleged that hoardings and other public advertising structures were being used for politically motivated promotion without authorisation. He urged authorities to intervene before the situation escalates further in the run-up to the elections.

What Complaint Alleges

In his representation to the Assam State Election Commission, Mallick termed the display of posters on public infrastructure “unauthorised” and raised concerns over the broader civic impact. “I believe protecting public spaces is as important as protecting wildlife,” he stated in the complaint, underlining the need for accountability during election campaigning.

He added that the character of a city reflects governance standards and citizen awareness. “Clean cities reflect responsible governance and aware citizens. Let’s promote eco-friendly and lawful campaigning,” he said.

Election Body’s Response

The Assam State Election Commission acknowledged receipt of the complaint. However, it noted that the representation had been erroneously addressed.

Subsequently, the commission forwarded the matter to the Chief Electoral Officer for “necessary action”, signalling that the issue would be examined at the appropriate administrative level.

With the Assembly elections approaching, concerns over campaign conduct and public space management are likely to remain under scrutiny.

