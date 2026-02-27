Guwahati Police Nab Four Notorious Bike Thieves; Recover Stolen Motorcycles

In a significant breakthrough, the Basistha police in Guwahati arrested a four-member gang of bike thieves during coordinated operations in the city as well as in Jorhat.

The accused have been identified as Vicky Rahman of Jorhat, Mridu Boro, Palash Barai alias Mintu, and Dhruva Barua alias Lora. Police said the group had been involved in multiple motorcycle theft cases across different parts of Assam.

During the operation, officers recovered three stolen motorcycles and seized several tools and materials allegedly used in carrying out the thefts. One of the recovered bikes had reportedly been stolen from Jorhat on January 16.

The arrests were made following raids conducted in Guwahati and Jorhat, leading to the dismantling of the notorious gang that had created panic through repeated bike theft incidents.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Three Notorious Bike Thieves Arrested in Guwahati Crackdown