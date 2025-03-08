Guwahati: Balughat-Basistha NH Stretch Shut for 45 Days for Drain Construction

A section of the National Highway in Guwahati has been closed for 45 days to facilitate drain construction. As per the information received, the stretch from the Jalukbari-bound lane from Balughat to Basistha has been entirely shut down for the ongoing work.

Although drain construction had commenced during the highway expansion, it remained incomplete, necessitating the present closure of the service road to complete the work. The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has undertaken the project, leading to significant disruptions in vehicular movement.

As a result, all small and large vehicles traveling from Khanapara are being rerouted through Balughat in the opposite direction to reach Basistha Chariali, causing inconvenience and safety concerns for commuters.