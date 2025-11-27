Guwahati: Car Bursts into Flames After High-Speed Collision in Noonmati

A four-wheeler caught fire in the middle of the road in Guwahati’s Noonmati Sector-3 area after a high-speed collision on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the speeding vehicle, a Boleno heading from Geetanagar towards Noonmati, first lost control and rammed into another vehicle before bursting into flames. Both the driver and a passenger managed to escape with minor injuries.

The burning vehicle, bearing registration number AS01GJ4410, was quickly doused by alert police at the scene and later towed to Noonmati Police Station. The two occupants were also taken to the police station for further formalities.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver was under the influence of alcohol while driving at high speed, resulting in the loss of control. A few other vehicles also narrowly avoided being hit by the out-of-control car.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the mishap.

