Guwahati: Diagnostic Centre Faces Allegations of Secretly Recording Patients

Serious allegations have emerged against the management of Ultra Care Diagnostic Centre, located in Guwahati's Beltola Chariali, accusing them of secretly recording patients using CCTV cameras.

According to sources, female patients visiting the center for medical consultations are required to remove certain clothing for diagnostic purposes. However, a shocking revelation has emerged after a female patient alleged that she was secretly recorded while undergoing medical procedures.

The woman has filed an official complaint at Hatigaon Police Station regarding the matter. Based on her complaint, the police have taken action and apprehended an individual responsible for managing the CCTV system at the center.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to concealing the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the surveillance cameras. Further investigations are underway.