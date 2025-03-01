Guwahati: Driver Who Killed Senior Cop in Hit-and-Run Arrested

The driver responsible for the tragic hit-and-run accident in Guwahati’s Lalmati area, which claimed the life of a senior police officer, has been arrested.

The accused driver, Bisesh Singhal, was apprehended from the Christian Basti area late at night by the Basistha Police.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, resulted in the death of Birinchi Kumar Das, the Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari.

Reports state that a speeding Swift car, bearing registration number AS 01AY 9101, lost control, hit a road divider, and crashed into Das’s scooter. The impact was fatal, killing him instantly.

Following the accident, the driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police investigations later revealed that the car was registered under the name of TP Traders. Subsequently, Singhal was arrested following a manhunt.

