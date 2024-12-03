On Way To First Posting, Karnataka IPS Officer Dies In Accident

A young IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh, Harsh Bardhan, tragically died in an accident on Sunday while en route to his first posting in Hassan district, Karnataka. The 26-year-old officer, a 2023-batch inductee of the Karnataka cadre, had just completed his training and was traveling to assume his duties as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur.

The accident occurred when the tyre of the police vehicle Bardhan was traveling in allegedly burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then collided with a house and a tree along the roadside. Bardhan suffered severe head injuries and, despite being rushed to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The driver of the vehicle sustained only minor injuries.

Visuals from the scene showed the police vehicle in a mangled state, highlighting the severity of the crash.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, describing the incident as deeply saddening. He wrote, "Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane border of Hassan-Mysuru Highway. It is very sad that such an accident happened while he was on his way to take charge as an IPS officer. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off." He added, "I pray to God that Harsh Bardhan's soul rests in peace. My condolences to the family."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda also expressed his grief, calling Bardhan’s death a "tragic loss." He wrote, "India has lost a dedicated young officer in the making."

Harsh Bardhan had recently completed a four-week training program at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru. He was on his way to Hassan, where he was set to begin his career as a probationary IPS officer.

