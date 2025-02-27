Cop Killed as Speeding Car Rams Scooter in Guwahati

A police officer lost his life in a tragic road accident in Guwahati’s Lalmati area after a speeding Swift car ran over his scooter.

The deceased has been identified as Birinchi Kumar Das, the Officer-In-Charge of Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari. He was reportedly on a month-long leave at the time of the accident.

According to sources, the Swift car, bearing registration number AS 01AY 9101, was moving at high speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle then crashed into the road divider before hitting Das’s scooter with immense force.

The impact was so severe that the scooter was completely shattered, and Das succumbed to his injuries on the spot, sources added.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Swift fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving behind the mangled vehicle. Preliminary reports suggest that the accident took place while the deceased was attempting to cross the national highway.

Residents of the area have expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents at this particular location. Many claim that the stretch of road is prone to accidents, especially at night, due to poor visibility and reckless driving.

