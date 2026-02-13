Subscribe

Guwahati: Elderly Man’s Body Found on Railway Tracks in Maligaon

PratidinTime News Desk
An unidentified body was recovered near Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati’s Maligaon on Friday morning.

According to initial reports, the deceased is believed to be a man aged around 60 years. Local residents and railway police suspect that he may have died after being hit by a train.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The body has been sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

