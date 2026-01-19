Assam: Newborn’s Mutilated Body Found Inside Polythene Bag at SMCH

A shocking incident has come to light at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam, where the mutilated body of a newborn baby was recovered from inside the campus on Sunday.

According to sources, the body was found inside a polythene bag at an abandoned area near the TB ward. Some doctors noticed the bag and immediately alerted the police. Soon after, a team of police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

It is suspected that the newborn was dumped at the location several days ago, as parts of the body were found to be eaten by wild animals.

Police have started an investigation to find out who was responsible for abandoning the newborn and under what circumstances the incident occurred.

