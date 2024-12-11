Guwahati: House Painter Found Brutally Murdered Near B. Barooah Cancer Hospital

A horrifying murder has been reported near B. Barooah Cancer Hospital in Guwahati. The victim, identified as a house painter by profession, bore multiple injury marks on various parts of the body, indicating a violent attack.

Birubari Police promptly arrived at the scene, followed by teams from the CID and Forensic Department to investigate the incident.

A magistrate was also present at the location to oversee the proceedings.

The body has been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination under the magistrate's supervision. Further investigation is underway.

Local residents expressed their frustration with the administration for removing streetlights in the area, which they believe has led to a spike in criminal activities.

“The area is unsafe, especially for women, girls, and elderly people. Notorious youths, often under the influence of drugs, are involved in chain snatching and other criminal acts. Scuffles and violent incidents have become frequent,” said one of the residents.