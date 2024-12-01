Woman Found Dead at Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati Residence

A woman was reportedly found dead on Saturday night within the premises of Raijar Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi's residence in Guwahati's Nizarapara area near Chandmari. The deceased, identified as Pushpakshi Bora, reportedly lived alone on the property.

According to sources, Bora’s husband resides in Nagaon, while she lived by herself in the Nizarapara house. The plot of land where she stayed was reportedly purchased by Akhil Gogoi from her husband.

It was Akhil Gogoi himself who informed the police upon discovering the unfortunate incident. The police soon arrived at the scene and began their preliminary investigations. Their initial assessment suggested natural causes, possibly linked to health complications.

However, the exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Akhil Gogoi was present at his residence at the time of the discovery and has cooperated with the police during the investigation.