Guwahati: Huge Fire Erupts in Pandu, Thick Smoke Visible from Saraighat Bridge

A major fire broke out at Pandu New Colony area in Guwahati on Thursday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and triggering panic among residents and commuters.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, commuters crossing the Saraighat Bridge reported seeing a massive column of dark smoke rising from the vicinity. The source of the smoke has now been identified as a large fire that erupted behind a Special Training Centre, Signal and Telecommunication Centre in the Pandu area.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot, but as of the latest reports, firefighters are yet to fully bring the blaze under control.

While no casualties have been reported so far, it is learnt that significant railway materials have been gutted in the fire. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be established.

Also Read: Guwahati: Passengers Had Narrow Escape After Moving Bus Catches Fire