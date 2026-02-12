Guwahati: Passengers Had Narrow Escape After Moving Bus Catches Fire

Passengers travelling in a night bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in the early hours of Thursday in Guwahati city. The bus was on its way from Lakhimpur to the city when the incident occurred.

The incident occurred at Lalamati area, where the bus suddenly went up in flames, creating panic among those onboard. As smoke and fire spread, the passengers fortunately were able to rush out of the vehicle in time.

Preliminary reports suggest that a technical fault may have triggered the fire. However, the blaze was brought under control in time, preventing a major tragedy.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and all passengers are safe. The cause of the fire is expected to be investigated.

