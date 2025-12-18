Guwahati: Vehicle Fire Causes Major Traffic Jam on Saraighat Bridge

A van engaged in distributing mid-day meals to schools caught fire on the National Highway near the old Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati ‘s Jalukbari on Thursday morning, triggering panic among commuters and also causing massive traffic congestion in the area.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, the driver and the handyman of the vehicle managed to escape in time, narrowly avoiding a major tragedy.

The fire led to severe traffic snarls on the Saraighat Bridge, disrupting the movement of vehicles for a considerable period. According to initial information, the vehicle was travelling from Amingaon towards Jalukbari when the incident occurred.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

