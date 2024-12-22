Minister Jogen Mohan Inspects Khanapara ISBT, Set to Open on January 1

Assam's Minister of Transport, Jogen Mohan, along with the Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of Transport, visited the ongoing construction site of the new Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati’s Khanapara locality on Sunday.

The terminal is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, 2025.

The ISBT will feature a range of facilities for passengers, including a waiting room, a dedicated space for lactating mothers, and a food stall for refreshments.

Passengers will also have access to night buses departing from the terminal. In addition, a guest house will be made available for passengers to stay overnight in the coming days.

60 New Electric Buses to Roll Out in Guwahati on January 1, Announces Minister Jogen Mohan

Parallel to the ISBT opening, 60 new electric buses will be launched in Guwahati on January 1.

These buses will operate on several new routes in the city, with routes already finalized in discussions with the district authorities.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will regularly monitor these buses to ensure smooth operations, with drivers, conductors, and district officials being assigned their responsibilities.

