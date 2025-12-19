Guwahati: Major Traffic Snarl During Security Mock Drill Ahead of PM's Visit

Commuters in Guwahati faced major inconvenience on Friday morning as a security mock drill near Lachit Ghat in Fancy Bazar brought traffic to a standstill.

The drill, organised at the Inland Water Transport (IWT) facility, was part of the state administration’s preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam, beginning December 20.

The unannounced exercise caused a severe traffic jam along the stretch where the Maligaon flyover ends at Kamakhya Gate, heading towards Fancy Bazar. Residents and daily commuters reported long queues of vehicles, with many unable to move for a considerable period. Some motorists, frustrated by the delay, even switched off their engines while waiting.

According to sources, the Fancy Bazar stretch has been completely blocked by the administration, causing major upset for commuters and officer-goers.

The drill is reportedly being conducted to ensure smooth security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. However, the lack of prior notice left commuters stranded during the busy morning hours.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and unveil a statue of the popular leader Gopinath Bordoloi. He will also address a gathering of around 70,000 people and take part in a padyatra near the BJP state office in Guwahati.

On December 21, the Prime Minister will interact with students as part of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' while boating on the Brahmaputra and visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon. He will then travel to Namrup to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 10,000 crore expansion project at the urea factory, which will increase its production capacity from 2.5 lakh metric tons to 4.5 lakh metric tons, according to Minister Pijush Hazarika.

